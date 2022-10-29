Real Madrid keeping tabs on Arsenal star but a January move is unlikely

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus but a January move appears to be unlikely.

Jesus only signed for Arsenal during the summer transfer window, making a move from Manchester City. The Brazilian has played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s early success this season, naturally turning the heads of clubs from around Europe.

Jesus’ flair and work rate make him an extremely adaptable striker who can play in multiple systems.

Now, according to Fichajes, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Jesus ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

A January move seems unlikely, with Carlo Ancelotti recently confirming that they won’t be making any signings in the upcoming transfer window, as seen below.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid plans for January: “January signings? We’re not interested in winter signings”. ??? #RealMadrid “The squad will remain the same for the rest of the season”. pic.twitter.com/lprOTqSzw8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2022

However, Real Madrid’s situation could easily change over the next few months. Ancelotti has a lack of options up top, so if Karim Benzema is injured before January, you’d imagine they could explore the market for a striker.

The chances of Arsenal allowing Jesus to leave the club are slim, especially in January, so it could be difficult for Madrid to prise him away from The Gunners.