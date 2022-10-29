(Video) Anfield stunned as Summerville’s 89th-minute winner ends Reds’ long-standing record

Liverpool are a shadow of their former selves.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, who were matched against Jesse Marsch’s struggling Leeds United for Saturday night’s feature Premier League game at Anfield, would have been forgiven for expecting to take all three points.

However, following an incredibly determined performance from the Yorkshire Whites, Klopp, along with the Anfield crowd, has been left shell-shocked.

Rodrigo opened the game’s scoring after just five minutes following a defensive mix-up by Joe Gomez and Alisson before Mo Salah levelled the scoring a few minutes later, but despite the Egyptian’s earlier heroics, it has been Leeds United’s night.

Winger Crysencio Summerville found himself close to his opponent’s goal and opting not to pass it, the Rotterdam-born attacker instead beautifully poked the ball home just moments before the final whistle.

SUMMERVILLE IN THE FINAL MINUTES! ?? ANFIELD IS STUNNED! ? pic.twitter.com/ISe1tvhEux — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2022

Leeds United’s stunning result has now marked the end to Liverpool’s unbeaten home record which, prior to tonight, stretched as far back as March 2021.