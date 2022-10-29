Todd Boehly makes 25-year-old midfielder promise, January move not ruled out

Chelsea failed to sign Edson Alvarez last summer.

The Ajax midfielder was reportedly wanted by the Blues earlier in the year but because of how many players Ajax lost, including Lisandro Martinez and Antony, who both joined Man United, a transfer Alvarez was ruled out.

Speaking to ESPN recently about his failed transfer to Stamford Bridge, the 25-year-old Mexican, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day a big club will come.

“We never expected Chelsea to put in another bid at the end of August. It was a difficult situation. Ajax couldn’t do anything.”

However, despite failing to make the step up and play in the Premier League in time for the start of this season, according to recent reports, the former Club America midfielder could still make the switch in January.

That’s according to a recent report from Ben Jacobs, who claims Blues’ owner Todd Boehly has informed the highly-rated defensive midfielder that he remains on the Londoners’ shortlist with a January deal more than possible.

Todd Boehly has already told Alvarez he remains on Chelsea’s radar. New recruitment team will assess situation but a January move is very possible. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 29, 2022

Since joining Ajax from Club America back in 2019, Alvarez, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 119 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.