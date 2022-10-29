Tottenham to back Antonio Conte with three new signings in January

Tottenham’s hierarchy have given the green light to multiple January signings after public and private pleas from Antonio Conte.

According to Football Insider, Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants up to three major January signings, including a forward, versatile defender and midfield player.

The Italian manager has made it clear to the Tottenham board that he thinks the squad still needs considerable improvement and is not able to compete with the Premier League elite at present.

Conte is notorious for making a lot of noise over signings when things are not going well and it was one of the reasons why the Spurs coach left his previous role at Inter Milan, as reported by the Guardian.

Tottenham are currently going through a rough patch, whilst they have also shown that they struggle in the big matches this season.

Tottenham backed Conte heavily during the summer and spent more than £150m on Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Yves Bissoma, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Destiny Udogie (who has been loaned out for the season), as well as considerable wages for free transfers Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster, reports Football Insider.

The London club are still in the race for the Premier League as well as other competitions and with the World Cup giving Conte the chance to work with his players and potential new signings, the Italian will be hoping for big things in the new year.