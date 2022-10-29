(Video) Almiron curls stunner beyond Olsen as Newcastle continue Villa thumping

Eddie Howe must now be the odds-on favourite to win the Premier League’s next ‘Manager of the Month’ award.

Howe’s Newcastle United, who are hosting Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, have been in the form of their lives.

Not only have the Geordies been rampant against their struggling opponents, but Howe will be delighted with the fact three of his players have so far been among the goals.

MORE: Barcelona shortlist Chelsea star as ideal replacement for 34-year-old legend

Striker Callum Wilson netted a brace before Joelinton added a third, but the pick of the bunch has undoubtedly been Miguel Almiron’s strike, which beautifully curled its way past substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Pictures via BeIN Sports