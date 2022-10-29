(Video) Brilliantly placed shot from Moore fires Cherries into lead vs Spurs

AFC Bournemouth Tottenham FC
Bournemouth have taken a first-half lead against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The south coast outfit, who are looking to win their first Premier League match since the beginning of the month, have made an excellent start against Conte’s outside title contenders.

Breaking away expertly, Bournemouth found themselves baring down on Hugo Lloris’ goal, and following a perfectly placed pass from Marcus Tavenier, striker Kiefer Moore, who still had a lot to do, converted in superb style.

Check out the moment the Wales international scored below with pictures via BeIN Sports.

