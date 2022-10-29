Video: Chelsea score second own goal of the match as Brighton lead 3-0

Graham Potter’s return to Brighton is turning into a horror show as his Chelsea side are getting hammered 3-0 by the Seagulls.
The Blues went behind after just five minutes and have never recovered with a second coming just nine minutes later after Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored an own goal.
Remarkably Chelsea have now scored a second own goal and this time it came through Trevoh Chalobah.
Estupinan made a run down the left and trying to recover, Chalobah ended up knocking the ball into his own net.
Brighton 3-0 Chelsea
? 42' Chalobah (OG)#BHACHE #BHA #CHE #Brighton #Chelsea #PL #PremierLeaguepic.twitter.com/JMu6uU5LxG
— Social Football (@S0CIALF00TBALL) October 29, 2022
Brighton 3×0 Chelsea
? Trevoh Chalobah (own goal) pic.twitter.com/IBfBqRuVGi
— Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 29, 2022
Footage courtesy of beIN Sports