Video: Chelsea score second own goal of the match as Brighton lead 3-0

Graham Potter’s return to Brighton is turning into a horror show as his Chelsea side are getting hammered 3-0 by the Seagulls.

The Blues went behind after just five minutes and have never recovered with a second coming just nine minutes later after Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored an own goal.

Remarkably Chelsea have now scored a second own goal and this time it came through Trevoh Chalobah.

Estupinan made a run down the left and trying to recover, Chalobah ended up knocking the ball into his own net.

Brighton 3×0 Chelsea ? Trevoh Chalobah (own goal)

