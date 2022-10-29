(Video) De Bruyne scores superb precision-guided free-kick vs Leicester City

Manchester City are without Erling Haaland for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game away to Leicester City.

However, despite being without the league’s most in-form attacker, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens have still managed to find a way to break down Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

Having failed to break the deadlock during the game’s first half, Manchester City, who are trying to catch up to leaders Arsenal, knew that they needed a goal as quickly as possible, and who better to rely on than midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

Stepping up to take a free kick that was conceded by the home team shortly after the half-time break, De Bruyne unleashed a near-perfect free-kick, leaving goalkeeper Danny Ward with absolutely no chance.

Check out the moment the Belgium international scored below.