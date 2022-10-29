(Video) Gallagher whips superb ball in to set Havertz up as Blues given hope vs Brighton

The first half between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea saw the Seagulls dominate.

A quick-fire opener from Leandro Trossard set the tone, before two own-goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah put Graham Potter’s former side three-nil up.

Likely to have given his Chelsea side a really strong talking-to at half-time, Potter now has a glimmer of hope after Kai Havertz pulled one back minutes into the second half.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher whipped in a superb ball which the Germany international gratefully converted.

Kai Havertz’s second goal in two games… ? pic.twitter.com/mMvZGJIFvx — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 29, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports