(Video) Gallagher whips superb ball in to set Havertz up as Blues given hope vs Brighton

The first half between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea saw the Seagulls dominate.

A quick-fire opener from Leandro Trossard set the tone, before two own-goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah put Graham Potter’s former side three-nil up.

Likely to have given his Chelsea side a really strong talking-to at half-time, Potter now has a glimmer of hope after Kai Havertz pulled one back minutes into the second half.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher whipped in a superb ball which the Germany international gratefully converted.

