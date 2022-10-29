Video: Gross caps off miserable day for Potter with fourth Brighton goal

It was a miserable day for Graham Potter and Chelsea as the Blues fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the English coach’s old club Brighton.

The Seagulls stormed into a 3-0 lead thanks to a Trossard goal and two own goals and were very comfortable at halftime.

Kai Havertz pulled one back at the start of the second half but it was to no avail as the home side added a forward late on.

Pascal Gross scored a tap-in in the last minute to cap off a miserable day for Potter on his return.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports