Leeds managed to grab all the three points at Anfield after a late goal from youngster Crysencio Summerville.
The visitors took the lead early after Rodrigo Moreno took advantage of Joe Gomez error before Mo Salah levelled the score after a good cross from Andy Robertson.
When everyone thought the game is going to be a draw, youngster Crysencio Summerville scored a late goal to give the Yorkshire club a deserved three points at Anfield.
Jesse Marsch surely enjoyed that and cameras caught him celebrating in a funny manner the winner by Dutch winger.
Jesse Marsch after Leeds scored their 90th minute winner ? pic.twitter.com/NJCIQz9lZU
— george (@StokeyyG2) October 29, 2022