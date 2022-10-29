Leeds managed to grab all the three points at Anfield after a late goal from youngster Crysencio Summerville.

The visitors took the lead early after Rodrigo Moreno took advantage of Joe Gomez error before Mo Salah levelled the score after a good cross from Andy Robertson.

When everyone thought the game is going to be a draw, youngster Crysencio Summerville scored a late goal to give the Yorkshire club a deserved three points at Anfield.

Jesse Marsch surely enjoyed that and cameras caught him celebrating in a funny manner the winner by Dutch winger.