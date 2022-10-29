Video: Kieffer Moore piles more misery on Tottenham as Bournemouth score second

Tottenham find themselves 2-0 down at the Vitality Stadium as Kieffer Moore adds a second for Bournemouth. 

The London club are going through a bad patch at present and today’s match looks to be bringing even more misery Antonio Conte’s way.

The Italian’s team went 1-0 in the first half through a Moore goal and the Welsh international has now scored his second of the match.

The goal came after the striker latched onto an Adam Smith cross and it can be seen below.

