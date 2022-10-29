Video: Lionel Messi puts on show with world-class goal and assist to give PSG lead

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi is back on top of the footballing pyramid and at 35 is still the best player in the world.

The Argentine is in incredible form heading into the World Cup and has put on another show at the Parc des Princes today against Troyes.

The French giants found themselves 2-1 down but a long-ranged wonder strike from Messi drew them level.

Messi did not stop there and provided another world-class moment with his through ball to Neymar, who made it 3-2 to PSG.

The goal contributions today bring Messi’s total for the season to 12 goals and 13 assists across 17 matches.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gross caps off miserable day for Potter with fourth Brighton goal
(Video) Diego Costa shown 97th-minute straight red for headbutt on Brentford defender
Neymar avoids prison sentence and £8.6m as all charges against him are dropped

 

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.