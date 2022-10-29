(Video) Loftus-Cheek doubles Chelsea’s misery as midfielder nets own-goal vs Brighton

Chelsea fans – look away now.

Having fallen behind to a Leandro Trossard goal after just five minutes, Graham Potter, who is back at his old stomping ground for the first time since his move to Chelsea, is watching on as his old side run riot at the Amex Stadium.

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was inside his opponent’s box defending a corner kick, misjudged his clearance and ended up firing the ball beyond goalkeeper Kepa and into the back of his own net.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

 

