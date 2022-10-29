(Video) Mo Salah drags Liverpool level vs Leeds United

After falling behind to a shock opener after just five minutes, Liverpool have dragged themselves level against Leeds United just moments later.

Spanish forward Rodrigo found himself in an amazing position in the game’s opening stages after Joe Gomez played a poor backpass and goalkeeper Alisson slipped.

However, despite being rocked early on, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have pulled themselves together and managed to level the scoreline thanks to Egyptian fan-favourite Mo Salah.

Pictures via BeIN Sports