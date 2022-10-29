(Video) Newcastle score quick-fire double as Magpies lead Villa three-nil

Newcastle United are in dreamland against Aston Villa during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match at St James’ Park.

The Magpies, led by manager Eddie Howe, are looking like they’re this season’s most improved team.

Not only are they sitting inside the league’s top four, but they’re once again putting in a truly incredible performance.

A successfully converted first-half penalty from striker Callum Wilson set the tone. The Englishman then doubled his tally just minutes into the second half with Joelinton netting the Geordies’ third just three minutes later.

Check out both goals below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.