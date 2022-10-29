Tottenham Hotspur were rocked following Bournemouth’s impressive start to Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, but full-back Ryan Sessegnon has given his side a glimmer of hope.

A brace from Cherries’ striker Kiefer Moore put the south coast side within touching distance of what would be a huge three points.

However, after Sessegnon successfully converted from an incredibly tight angle just minutes into the game’s second half, the encounter is now back to being wide open.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

