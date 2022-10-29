(Video) Spurs complete incredible comeback vs Bournemouth as Bentancur nets winner

Despite trailing two-nil earlier in the game, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur have completed a remarkable comeback against Bournemouth.

Kiefer Moore netted an unlikely brace and fans would have been forgiven for believing the Wales international’s heroics would be enough to steal all the points.

MORE: Barcelona shortlist Chelsea star as ideal replacement for 34-year-old legend

However, it wasn’t to be after Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies dragged the Lilywhites level before midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur delivered the knockout blow.

Just moments from full-time, the South American playmaker popped up with the winning goal after a phase of play saw Bournemouth unsuccessfully try to defend a corner deep inside their own box.

Pictures via BeIN Sports