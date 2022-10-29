Video: Tottenham complete comeback from 2-0 down as Davies levels

Tottenham have completed their comeback against Bournemouth after being 2-0 down in the match thanks to a goal from Ben Davies.

Spurs went 2-0 down in the match after two Kieffer Moore goals but Antonio Conte’s side have turned it around in the second half.

Ryan Sessegnon pulled one back for the away side earlier in the half and now Spurs have levelled 16 minutes later thanks to a goal from Ben Davies.

The goal came from a corner as the defender headed in a cross from Ivan Perisic.

  1. I do not understand Conte’s selection. He plays player, who are clearly not good enough and doesn’t give young attacking players a chance. I have seen Gill a few times this season and during his brief spells on the pitch,he has looked good. Spence hasn’t been given a chance but was fantastic last season with Forest. Furthermore, his style of play is very unattractive. I know we sit fourth in the table and achieving fourth last year was immense. Do other Spurs supporters hold my view or are they satisfied with how we play.

