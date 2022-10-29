Video: Tottenham complete comeback from 2-0 down as Davies levels

Tottenham have completed their comeback against Bournemouth after being 2-0 down in the match thanks to a goal from Ben Davies.

Spurs went 2-0 down in the match after two Kieffer Moore goals but Antonio Conte’s side have turned it around in the second half.

Ryan Sessegnon pulled one back for the away side earlier in the half and now Spurs have levelled 16 minutes later thanks to a goal from Ben Davies.

The goal came from a corner as the defender headed in a cross from Ivan Perisic.

GOAL AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Spurs (73 mins) Ben Davies heads Spurs level from Ivan Perisic's inswinging corner. Will they steal a winner?#BOUTOT pic.twitter.com/kWxUvCzHBO — DEAN FOOTBALL? (@DEANFOOTBALL1) October 29, 2022

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports