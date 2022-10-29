(Video) Trossard stuns Chelsea as Belgian opens scoring after just five minutes

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

This is not the return to the Amex Stadium that former manager Graham Potter would have been hoping for.

The English tactician, who opted to join Chelsea earlier this year, is back at his old stomping ground but has already fallen behind following an early Leandro Trossard goal.

MORE: Barcelona shortlist Chelsea star as ideal replacement for 34-year-old legend

More Stories / Latest News
Martin Keown says which Spurs player he wishes played for Arsenal
Brighton vs Chelsea team news: Potter makes two changes for Amex return
Real Madrid keeping tabs on Arsenal star but a January move is unlikely

The south coast Seagulls, who sit inside the Premier League’s top half, are looking to claim another giant-killing in the form of Todd Boehly’s Blues, and they’re on course to do just that.

Check out the moment Belgium’s Trossard fired in a five-minute opener.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

More Stories Leandro Trossard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.