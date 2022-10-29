(Video) Trossard stuns Chelsea as Belgian opens scoring after just five minutes

This is not the return to the Amex Stadium that former manager Graham Potter would have been hoping for.

The English tactician, who opted to join Chelsea earlier this year, is back at his old stomping ground but has already fallen behind following an early Leandro Trossard goal.

The south coast Seagulls, who sit inside the Premier League’s top half, are looking to claim another giant-killing in the form of Todd Boehly’s Blues, and they’re on course to do just that.

Check out the moment Belgium’s Trossard fired in a five-minute opener.

Trossard goal vs Chelsea Brighton owning potters as per pic.twitter.com/l0rHzUihXk — Xirociroc?? (@canelo____) October 29, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports