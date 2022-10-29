(Video) Wilson nets Newcastle opener from spot vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United are on fire.

The Magpies, led by highly-rated English manager Eddie Howe, are enjoying their best form in recent seasons.

Sitting high up in the Premier League table and outside contenders to claim a top-four spot, Howe’s Geordies are once again on course to take another three points – this time at the expense of struggling Aston Villa.

Although it looked likely both teams would go into the half-time break all square at nil-nil, the Magpies were awarded a penalty kick just moments before the interval, and striker Callum Wilson stepped up and converted expertly.

Pictures via BeIN Sports