(Video) Wilson nets Newcastle opener from spot vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are on fire.

The Magpies, led by highly-rated English manager Eddie Howe, are enjoying their best form in recent seasons.

Sitting high up in the Premier League table and outside contenders to claim a top-four spot, Howe’s Geordies are once again on course to take another three points – this time at the expense of struggling Aston Villa.

MORE: (Video) De Bruyne scores superb precision-guided free-kick vs Leicester City

More Stories / Latest News
Ederson pulled off a stunning save to keep Youri Tielemans from scoring a certain goal
Radrizzani and 49ers eyeing move for 33-goal forward to rescue Leeds in January
(Video) Brilliantly placed shot from Moore fires Cherries into lead vs Spurs

Although it looked likely both teams would go into the half-time break all square at nil-nil, the Magpies were awarded a penalty kick just moments before the interval, and striker Callum Wilson stepped up and converted expertly.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

More Stories Callum Wilson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.