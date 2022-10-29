Visibly upset ball boy removed after altercation with Lucas Moura against Bournemouth

Tottenham star Lucas Moura was involved in an incident with a ball boy during his side’s 3-2 victory over Bournemouth.

Spurs were 2-0 down at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a brace from Kieffer Moore. But goals from Sessegnon, Ben Davies and a stoppage time winner by Bentancur completed a successful comeback by Conte’s team.

Lucas Moura came on at half-time to help his team turn the game around. At 2-2 and with Spurs running against time for a winner, he raced off to collect the ball for a throw-in but the Bournemouth ball boy tried to take his time to give the ball back.

This is when, as reported by BBC Sport, Lucas Moura angrily wrestled the ball away from the youngster leaving the young boy ‘visibly upset’. The ball boy was soon after kicked out by the stewards.

Lucas Moura wrestled the ball off a Bournemouth ball boy as Spurs looked for a late winner. The ball boy, who was visibly upset, then had to be removed from the game by a steward.#BBCFootball #BOUTOT pic.twitter.com/CjxITPs5P0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 29, 2022

Pictures via BBC Sport

Spurs had not won in four games, having lost to Manchester United and Newcastle in the Premier League and drawing 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon in Europe.