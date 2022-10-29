West Ham are keeping tabs on versatile Spanish international

West Ham are keeping tabs on Spanish international and Valencia midfielder Hugo Guillamon.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Guillamon has a £43m release clause in his Valencia contract. The Spanish midfielder has played at centre-back as well as in midfield at times for Valencia, so any club who manages to prise him away from his current club will have a versatile, reliable option.

Tomas Soucek has been in disappointing form for West Ham this season, so it’s no surprise that 90min have reported that Guillamon is now a target for The Hammers.

However, the report does claim that the likes of Ibrahim Sangare and Edson Alvarez are also on their list, which shows that a midfielder is likely to be a priority for David Moyes in the near future.

Guillamon is a holding midfielder with bundles of technical ability. Signing him to play alongside Declan Rice would be ideal for West Ham. Rice is most effective when given the freedom to play in a box-to-box role, so with Guillamon sitting and protecting the back four, we could see even further improvement from Rice.