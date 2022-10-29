According to information cited by Football Insider, West Ham is prepared to sell Manuel Lanzini on a discount deal in January.

The Irons are willing to allow the playmaker leave during the winter transfer window as they aim to raise money after a hectic summer of activity in the transfer market.

West Ham is rumored to be open to accepting an offer of approximately £10 million for a player who was once worth at five times that much.

Before the deadline of September 1st, Lanzini was informed he was free to find a new club, either on loan or in a permanent move but player remained at London Stadium.