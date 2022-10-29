West Ham star wants to leave in January after failed summer move

West Ham’s Craig Dawson wants to leave the London club in January after failing to secure a move away over the summer.

The defender was linked with a move to Wolves during the latest transfer window but the £4m deal fell through, reports Football Insider.

Dawson was a regular for the Hammers last season but that is not the case this time around.

The 32-year-old has only played twice in the Premier League this season and has not even made it onto David Moyes’ bench for most of the campaign.

Dawson is said to have wanted to quit the London Stadium over the summer to be closer to his family in Cheshire and it is believed that he is still keen to head north and wants a move in January.

Dawson’s contract expires at the end of the season and January would be the last chance West Ham could get some cash in for the defender.

With the 32-year-old set to leave West Ham soon, he will do so having made 80 appearances across all competitions for Hammers, chipping in with an impressive nine goals and two assists.

The defender is a well-liked character among the West Ham faithful and although he is not needed on the pitch anymore, Hammers fans will likely miss the big centre-back when he leaves after spending the last two years at the club.