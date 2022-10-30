Newcastle United target Jonathan David has messaged former teammate Sven Botman after the Magpies’ impressive 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side were clinical in demolishing the Birmingham club at St. James’ Park yesterday with Botman and the rest of the defensive line picking up their third clean sheet out of their last four games.

After the match, Lille star Johnathan David responded to the Dutchman’s Instagram post about the 4-0 win, with the Canadian saying: “Mr. clean sheet.”

Botman played alongside David at the French club before joining Newcastle during the summer and the Dutchman could play a role in bringing the wanted striker to England in the near future, should the Tyneside club decide to make a move

According to journalist Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, Newcastle were considering a move for the £52m-rated Lille star a couple of months ago.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle make an attempt to sign David, particularly given that Alexander Isak was recruited for a club-record £60m toward the end of the summer transfer window but there is a pathway through Botman as it seems the pair still keep in touch.