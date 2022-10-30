Agbonlahor tips Brighton star for January move to big six Premier League club

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Leandro Trossard could be sold by Brighton in January and tips the Belgian to make a move to one of the big six in the Premier League.

Trossard has made a brilliant start to his season and was on the scoresheet again yesterday in Brighton’s 4-1 win over Chelsea.

The goal was the 27-year-old’s seventh of the season and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, many big clubs will be looking at acquiring the winger’s services.

TalkSPORT pundit and former player, Gabby Agbonlahor, thinks Trossard could leave Brighton in January and thinks he would be a good fit at Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham.

What did Agbonlahor say about the Brighton star?

“He’s improved so much and he’s adding goals as well,” Agbonlahor said about Trossard on talkSPORT.

“He could be one that starts regularly for his country, Belgium.

“He’s going to attract a lot of clubs over Europe, Premier League clubs will look at him as well. I think he could do a job at Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs.

“Playing like he is, maybe January. If Brighton can get a bit of money for him, they might look to sell him in January.”