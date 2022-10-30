Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez was a target for Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The Blues wanted to bring in a defensive midfielder but Ajax blocked the move after letting Antony leave the club for a considerable sum of money. The Dutch outfit did not want to lose multiple key players in one window and Alvarez was left disappointed with the decision.

The 25-year-old Mexican international has now revealed in an interview (h/t 90min) that it was a disappointing situation for him, but he is convinced that he will get to join a big club in the future.

There were reports back then that the player even refused to train after being denied a move to Stamford Bridge.

He said: “I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day another big club will come for me. This winter, or in the summer. For now I can only focus on Ajax.”

Chelsea needed to bring in midfield reinforcements during the summer transfer window, especially with the likes of N’Golo Kanté suffering from persistent injury problems. The 31-year-old Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer and the Blues will need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder to replace him.

Alvarez has showcased his quality in the Dutch league and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to renew their interest in him at the end of the season. The Mexican can operate as a centre-back as well and his versatility will be a bonus for Graham Potter.

Ajax are likely to be more open to a sale in the summer as it would give them plenty of opportunities to bring in a quality replacement. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months now.