Arsenal and Newcastle have entered the race to sign Championship forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

Diaz is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. The Chilean attacker is attracting interest from a host of clubs, and Blackburn are reportedly willing to risk him leaving on a free transfer and won’t sell him in January, according to The Sun.

It’s an interesting strategy from Blackburn, considering they could receive a transfer fee in January, but they could be convinced he will sign a new deal with the club.

However, if Diaz opts to leave Blackburn on a free, then there are plenty of clubs showing an interest in securing his signature.

The report claims that Arsenal and Newcastle have entered the race to sign Diaz, with Sevilla, Nice, and West Ham all listed as interested parties.

Diaz is comfortable playing through the middle as a striker as well as out wide, so his versatility could make him a useful option for many clubs.

At 23, Diaz could still be yet to reach his full potential, so picking him up on a free transfer could be a shrewd bit of business for the likes of Arsenal.