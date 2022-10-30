Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to sign 25-yr-old linked with Newcastle

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Belgian international will be a free agent when his contract expires in June, and it appears that Arsenal are keen on securing his services.

A report from the Mirror claims that the Gunners are currently in pole position to secure the Belgian’s services and it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta decides to sign the player for a nominal price in January.

Alternatively, Arsenal could wait until the summer transfer window and sign him on a free transfer as well.

The report also adds that Newcastle United are looking at the Belgian international as well, and they could move for Moises Caicedo if they fail to sign Tielemans. The Magpies have substantial resources following the takeover and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can fend off the competition from them.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Leicester from Monaco, and he would be an exceptional acquisition for Arsenal.

The Gunners need to add more depth and quality to their midfield, and Tielemans would be an upgrade on the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny.

Apart from his playmaking abilities, the Belgian is lethal from the long-range and he could chip in with important goals.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old is only just entering his peak years and he could be a quality long-term asset for Arsenal. Signing him for a minimal outlay could prove to be a masterstroke.

Arteta has put together an impressive squad and if he can bring in a couple of intelligent additions like Tielemans to add extra depth and quality, there is no reason why the Gunners cannot get back to their former glories and win the major trophies once again.