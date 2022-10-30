Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Dutchman

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Since moving to Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic, Frimpong has developed into one of the brightest young right-backs in European football. Comfortable both going forward and defensively, the young defender is now attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

According to Football Transfers, both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Frimpong.

Despite Diogo Dalot finding some form so far this season under Erik ten Hag, the Dutch manager is keen to bring in more competition for Dalot, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially leaving the club in January.

It’s set to be a competitive race to secure Frimpong’s signature, but the Dutchman will have to weigh up which club is likely to see him develop more as a player. Dalot has improved of late, but there’s certainly an opportunity for Frimpong to compete with Dalot for a place.

Chelsea may be a little more difficult for Frimpong due to the competition from James, but he has played in a more central role at times, so Frimpong and James could play in the same eleven.