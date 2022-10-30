Chelsea star wants to leave club in January with destination already decided

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech wants to leave the club in January and has his sights set on a move to AC Milan.

That’s according to Todofichajes, who reports that the winger is in very advanced negotiations with the Rossoneri after they failed to get a move over the line on Deadline Day during the last window.

Milan would take Ziyech on loan in January but will have a purchase option included in the contract for next summer.

According to the report, that will not exceed €30m, which is €10m less than what the Blues paid to Ajax for the 29-year-old’s transfer back in 2020.

Since that move, Ziyech has not hit it off at Chelsea and for the most part, has failed to reproduce the performances he showed at Ajax.

The winger fell out of favour with previous Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and is not relied on by Graham Potter either.

The 29-year-old has started just one Premier League match this season and it is why he wants to move to Italy as soon as possible.