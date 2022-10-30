Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move away from the Amex stadium for a while now.

The 20-year-old joined the Premier League club back in 2021 for a fee of around £4 million, and he has established himself as a key player for his side.

His performances have caught the attention of the top Premier League clubs and the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keen on securing his services.

According to a report from the Mirror, Brighton are open to selling the player at the end of the season, but they are demanding a sum of around £85 million.

The talented midfielder has all the tools to develop into a top-class player, but he’s relatively untested at the highest level. It seems highly unlikely that any of his suitors will agree to pay the reported £85 million asking price for his services.

It will be interesting to see if Brighton are willing to negotiate a more reasonable price at the end of the season.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter knows all about the player, having worked with him at Brighton. He could certainly use someone like Caicedo at Stamford Bridge now.

The likes of Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté could leave at the end of the season when their contract expires, and Chelsea are in desperate need of central midfield reinforcements.

The 20-year-old can operate as a central midfielder as well as a box-to-box midfielder. He has the technical attributes to thrive at Chelsea, and his arrival could sort out their midfield problems for the foreseeable future.