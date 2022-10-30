Chelsea watching 27-yr-old attacker carefully, could make their move

Chelsea and reportedly interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Leandro Trossard.

Leandro #Trossard will play today as #CFC are watching more than carefully the Belgian Red Devil.

His performance this afternoon could speed up the interest of the Blues on his profile.

The 27-year-old produced an impressive performance against the Blues on Saturday to help his side pick up a 4-1 win at the Amex stadium.

Trossard has been in outstanding form this season and he scored a hat-trick at Anfield earlier in the campaign. It is no surprise that Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues.

He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to sign a new contract with Brighton. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea try to sign him for a nominal price in January or wait until the summer transfer window to snap him up on a free transfer.

The Belgian has worked with Graham Potter during their time together at Brighton, and it’s fair to assume that a reunion at Stamford Bridge could be tempting for both parties.

Potter knows all about Trossard’s qualities and he could certainly use a player like him in the Chelsea attack. The likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have not been able to live up to the expectations this season and Trossard could be an upgrade on the trio.

Signing a player of his calibre for a knockdown price could prove to be a masterstroke for the London club. The Belgian is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact at Stamford bridge.

The 27-year-old has scored seven goals in the 12 Premier League appearances so far this season.