Erik ten Hag has responded to Pep Guardiola’s comments suggesting that Manchester United are coming back.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City’s game against Leicester on Saturday, Guardiola was full of praise for Manchester United under Ten Hag.

“I have the feeling United are coming back, finally United is coming back… I said I like what I see of United right now. There will be a lot of teams like United fighting [for the top four],” said Guardiola, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Under Ten Hag, Manchester United have progressed over the course of the season and are beginning to show some consistent form. It’s likely to be more of a long-term project under Ten Hag, but to see them picking up some positive results is a huge positive for Manchester United fans.

However, Ten Hag wasn’t as convinced as Guardiola, playing down talk that Manchester United are coming back.

“It’s a little bit too quick,” said Ten Hag on Guardiola’s comments, also quoted in the Daily Mail report.

As previously mentioned, the project under Ten Hag will be looking at the long-term future of the club and they’re unlikely to be judged too much on immediate results.

Of course, the club will be desperate for an improvement on last season, but suggesting Manchester United are back may be too soon, especially when you consider how they dominated English football previously.