Newcastle United have undoubtedly been the Premier League’s surprise package so far this season.

Since taking over from Steve Bruce at the end of last year, Eddie Howe, with the help of the club’s new owners, has transformed the Magpies.

Sitting inside the league’s top four as things stand, the Magpies are making waves in England’s top flight and their most recent four-nil victory against Aston Villa earlier this weekend perfectly demonstrated the team’s superb form.

Having lost just one domestic match this season, the northeast giants would be forgiven for believing they have a genuine chance of qualifying for European football come next summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Newcastle United’s transfer plans?

However, if the Geordies are to continue their remarkable campaign, they’re likely to need reinforcements during the January transfer window, and according to Fabrizio Romano, although the club have a strict policy when it comes to identifying targets, the position at the top of their wishlist is the wide-attacking role.

“They are sticking with the same strategy – sign players but only when they’re 100 per cent convinced the player is the right fit for now and the future,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

“Nothing is guaranteed yet, but the Magpies are looking at wingers for the January window. I expect them to identify some targets doing the World Cup. Also, extending Bruno Guimaraes’ contract is a top priority. He is really loved by everyone.”

