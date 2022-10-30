Hello and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! I hope you enjoy this exclusive transfer news round-up – if you want it in your inbox five mornings a week, SUBSCRIBE here.

Chelsea

Chelsea really like Ajax’s Edson Alvarez and they have for some time now and I know fans will want to know if the Blues will try to sign him again in January, well, it’s a possibility but not something that is guaranteed yet.

Chelsea will have a new director’s structure; so they will decide on the priorities in November or December together with Graham Potter and Todd Boehly.

Alvarez is appreciated and remains highly rated but there are no current talks with Ajax or his agents.

It will also depend on whether or not Ajax will be open to selling, it’s not a sure thing at this point in the season.

The Blues’ current defensive midfielder is, of course, N’Golo Kante but he will be out of contract at the end of the season.

There have been some reports recently suggesting Barcelona want to sign Kante (RMC Sport), but I’m told there’s still nothing advanced between him and any club. He’s happy in London but negotiations with Chelsea are not easy, so he has serious chances to leave on a free transfer.

Barcelona are always informed about potential free agents, Kante included; but it’s not an advanced negotiation yet.

Leeds United

Crysencio Summerville was the hero for Leeds United this weekend – scoring a last-minute winner against Liverpool.

Andrea Radrizzani and everyone else at the club believes he has huge potential and could become a top, top player.

Man United

Donny van de Beek made his return against FC Sheriff earlier this week and now it will take time to convince Ten Hag that he should be part of his plans.

In August, two clubs approached United for Donny but they turned all ideas down. Nothing is decided for the midfielder’s future yet.

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe is doing excellent work at Newcastle. On the pitch, the team are playing really, really well, and off it, they are sticking with the same strategy – sign players but only when they’re 100 per cent convinced the player is the right fit for now and the future.

Nothing is guaranteed yet, but the Magpies are looking at wingers for the January window. I expect them to identify some targets doing the World Cup. Also, extending Bruno Guimaraes’ contract is a top priority. He is really loved by everyone.