Jamie Carragher provides worrying comment about Liverpool during commentary

Liverpool’s season went from bad to worst yesterday as Leeds United beat the Reds 2-1 at Anfield ending a long period of dominance at the famous stadium.

The statistics will tell you that Liverpool’s 29-game unbeaten home run, dating back to March 2021, is over, but it was in all actuality their first Premier League defeat in front of their own fans since April 23, 2017.

That is the magnitude of what Jesse Marsch and Leeds achieved on Saturday night when Crysencio Summerville bagged an 89th-minute winner for the Yorkshire side.

It was yet another setback in a very poor start to the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side as the Reds sit ninth in the Premier League table having lost four games already in their opening 12.

Former Liverpool star and Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, was doing the commentary for the broadcaster last night and was critical of his former club throughout but the former defender showed his worry for Klopp’s side with one line.

“This isn’t a blip for Liverpool, this is a serious problem. What has gone wrong with this team? They are a shadow of themselves,” Carragher stated during the match.

Liverpool show no signs of improving anytime soon as the Champions League places already seem to be drifting away.