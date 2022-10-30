Journalist names position for Manchester United which is becoming a “growing issue”

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst has named the one position that he feels is becoming a “growing issue” at Manchester United.

Manchester United faced West Ham on Sunday evening and due to injuries to both Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, Erik ten Hag named no centre-backs on the bench, with Harry Maguire coming in to partner Lisandro Martinez.

Journalist Luckhurst from Manchester Evening News now believes that centre-back is becoming a growing issue for Manchester United, as seen in the tweet below.

Centre-back a growing issue for #mufc. They only have two senior options fit currently and Teden Mengi is currently third-choice. Jones and Tuanzebe have been absent all season while Maguire, Lindelof and Varane have all had lay-offs. Just as well Martinez has been fit. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 30, 2022

Calling it a growing issue is far, but it’s hard to blame anyone for the situation occurring. Manchester United certainly have an adequate number of defenders, but injury problems throughout the season have made it difficult for them.

The fact Maguire, who was one of the first names on the team sheet at Manchester United for a period of time, is now probably fourth choice shows that their depth in defence has improved.

If the injury issues continue to occur then it could be a concern, but for now you’d like to think Manchester United have just been unlucky.