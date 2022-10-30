Jurgen Klopp admits his worry over Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes

Jurgen Klopp is concerned Liverpool could miss out on Champions League qualification after his team’s disappointing season took another hit yesterday.

The Reds lost their fourth game of the season at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday night as Jesse Marsch’s side scored an 89th-minute winner to give the away side a 2-1 win and end Liverpool’s long reign of dominance at Anfield.

The defeat leaves the Merseyside club in ninth position in the league table having won just four of their opening 12 matches.

Liverpool are already eight points of fourth-placed Newcastle and Klopp admitted after yesterday’s game his worry about Champions League qualification.

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s top four hopes

Speaking afterwards, Klopp was asked about his side’s top four prospects, telling reporters via GOAL: “That is actually not my main worry. There are a lot of other worries, but of course I am not that dumb that I don’t know about distances and who is up there.

“But we cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do at the moment. We have to fix that and then we will see where we will end up. We know everything is possible, or a lot of things are possible. But for that we have to win football games and we didn’t do that often enough yet.”

Failing to qualify for the Champions League would be a disaster for the Reds as they would miss out on valuable funds and top players want to play in Europe’s biggest competition.

The feat seems a long shot at present as Liverpool have shown no signs of getting themselves out of this rut.