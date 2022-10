Leeds eyeing January move for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, who recently was benched by his club.

The Yorkshire club are keen to add another attacker to their personnel despite signing Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson last summer after Raphinha’s departure.

Voetbal Nieuws are reporting that Orta remains interested in Lang and January move could be on cards.

Lang has been capped five times by Netherlands and has been a regular for Champions League club Club Brugge in the past two seasons.