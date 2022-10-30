Liverpool worried they will miss out on midfielder after holding preliminary talks

Liverpool are worried they will miss out on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham after holding initial talks.

It feels like a matter of time before Bellingham moves to a bigger club. The former Birmingham City man left England to join Dortmund, a brave move for a player so young.

There’s no doubt that it’s paid off, however, with Bellingham now a regular for both club and country, and has captained Dortmund on occasion this season.

Now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are concerned that they will miss out on Bellingham, especially if he has an impressive World Cup with England.

The report claims that Liverpool have held preliminary talks with the agent of Bellingham, but he is also attracting interest from Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Liverpool reportedly fear that Dortmund’s valuation will surpass £100m by next summer, but in the modern era, it’s hard to argue that it’s not worth it.

Signing Bellingham would provide any club with a player who will not only have an immediate, positive impact on the team, but can be part of a long-term plan, with the England international still only 19.