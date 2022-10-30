Man City ready to offer key star new contract in order to keep European rival at bay

Manchester City are reportedly preparing to offer Bernardo Silva a new contract in order to keep Barcelona away from the Portuguese star.

The midfielder is a key part of Pep Guardiola’s team and is the next priority for the club to tie down to a long-term deal.

The Manchester club renewed the contracts of Phil Foden, Rodri and Riyad Mahrez during the summer and are now ready to add more years to Silva’s, whose current deal expires in 2025.

The new deal would come with a pay rise for the versatile midfielder and according to Football Insider, the whole package could be worth around £46m in total.

This deal would keep any potential suitors away from Silva with Barcelona being big admirers of the Portugal international.

The La Liga giants targeted Silva during the summer window and there have been subsequent reports they will make a fresh move for him in January, states Football Insider.

However, a new deal would put an end to any speculation and it is one that would go down very well with Man City fans.