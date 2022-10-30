Exclusive: Man United turned down two offers for midfielder but future still uncertain

When it comes to Manchester United’s Donny van Beek, it is no secret – the Dutchman is enduring the toughest spell of his career.

Despite leaving Ajax and joining the Red Devils in a deal worth £35m two seasons ago, van de Beek struggled to become a first-team player for former managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Surprisingly, even though the midfielder’s former coach Erik ten Hag has now taken over at Old Trafford, van de Beek’s problems have not been eased.

Ruled out through injury at the start of the season, the Dutchman made his return against FC Sheriff earlier in the week but it still feels unlikely that the 25-year-old will be able to nudge the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes out of his manager’s first team.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Donny van de Beek?

Although van de Beek’s future remains up in the air, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils, who recently rejected two approaches, have not yet decided whether or not to part ways with the former Ajax playmaker.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano said: “Donny van de Beek made his return against FC Sheriff earlier this week and now it will take time to convince Ten Hag that he should be part of his plans.

“In August, two clubs approached United for Donny but they turned all ideas down. Nothing is decided for the midfielder’s future yet.”

