Man United tipped to scout 20-year-old winger during World Cup

Manchester United have been tipped to scout Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana during next month’s World Cup.

That is a prediction made by The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, who believes the young wide-attacker could soon attract some serious attention, including from Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Ghana’s Sulemana, 20, left Denmark’s top flight and joined Stade Rennes a little over 12 months ago.

Since playing for Bruno Genesio’s Rennes, Sulemana has continued his impressive breakthrough and is now set to travel with his country to Qatar for this winter’s World Cup.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says which position Newcastle are targeting

However, despite having four years left on his deal, Aarons wouldn’t be surprised to see the 20-year-old earn himself a massive move before then.

When asked if United will scout the young winger before the January transfer window, Aarons, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I really do actually, this guy’s very exciting.

“He was in Denmark until this season, and he moved to Rennes in the summer in a Danish record for the league for €20 million. And in France he’s doing very well as well, he’s a very exciting winger.”

Should Aarons’ prediction prove accurate, serious questions will be asked about what that could mean for Jadon Sancho’s Old Trafford future.

Struggling to impress so far this season, given how much the club invested in him two summers ago, Ten Hag will know that the Englishman must step up his game if he is to turn his underwhelming United career around, and should the 22-year-old fail, that could open the door for a player like Sulemana to come in.