Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has opened up about his mental health struggles.

Rashford had struggled to find consistent form over the last few years. The England international went from being a regular for his club and country to more of a squad player, but that’s certainly changed this season.

Rashford has been excellent for Manchester United and will be in Gareth Southgate’s mind ahead of the World Cup in November.

The boyhood Mancunian has opened up on why he believes his form has improved, and how it’s negatively affected him in recent years.

“I think to be honest it is a complete different energy around the club and training ground. that puts me in a better headspace and I feel really motivated. I struggled mentally and with things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference,” said Rashford, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

Rashford is now going through one of his best spells of form in the last few years and has even kept Cristiano Ronaldo out of the team at times, playing in a more central role than previously.

His versatility makes him a really useful option for Manchester United, and his performances are picking up especially under Erik ten Hag.

To openly admit you’ve suffered mentally is a brave thing to do, so Rashford deserves huge credit for speaking out.