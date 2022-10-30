Exclusive: Chelsea star has ‘serious chance’ to leave Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are running out of time if they’re to extend N’Golo Kante’s contract.

The France international’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations ‘are not easy’ and that could pave the way for a Stamford Bridge exit.

Kante, 31, has been with the Blues since he moved from Leicester City’s 2015-16 title-winning side back in 2016.

Despite enjoying a hugely successful six years in London, the 31-year-old defensive midfielder, who has won six major trophies with the Blues, appears to be reaching the end of his Chelsea career.

Unless Todd Boehley can successfully reach an agreement and renew the experienced midfielder’s deal, Kante will become a free agent and could negotiate a move to a foreign club as early as the January transfer window.

Recent reports have linked Kante with a surprise switch to Barcelona (RMC Sport), but even though the player fits the Catalan giant’s profile, a transfer is still some way off, but that doesn’t mean the Frenchman’s future at Chelsea is assured.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about N’Golo Kante?

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano said: “I’m told there’s still nothing advanced between him and any club.

“He’s happy in London but negotiations with Chelsea are not easy, so he has serious chances to leave on a free transfer.

“Barcelona are always informed about potential free agents, Kante included; but it’s not an advanced negotiation yet.”

Since joining the Blues, Kante has also gone on to feature in 262 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals along the way.