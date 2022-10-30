Tony Cascarino has suggested that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is “not ready” to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side at the moment.

Nunez signed for Liverpool during the summer transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp looking to find a long-term solution to his attack.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino were pivotal to Liverpool’s short period of success both in Europe and the Premier League, but eventually, Liverpool will have to find a way to play without the attacking trio.

Mane has now moved on and Firmino is into the final year of his contract, but pundit Cascarino has suggested that Nunez isn’t the answer for Liverpool right now.

“He’s not ready enough to be in the Liverpool team,” said Cascarino, speaking to talkSPORT.

Liverpool are going through an extremely difficult spell at the moment and have lost their last two games against Leeds and Nottingham Forest, two sides in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Nunez has struggled at times for Liverpool, but the Uruguayan is still young and certainly has a bright future ahead of him.

“I’m not saying he hasn’t got a Liverpool future, he has. I just think there are certain players in Liverpool’s team, and senior pros, who are not playing well,” added Cascarino.

Nunez isn’t the sole reason Liverpool are struggling as it’s hard to look at their current side and suggest that any of their players are playing to the level they’ve previously shown.