Manchester United and France held their breath when Raphael Varane went down injured against Chelsea last weekend.

The former Real Madrid centre-back, who feared his dreams of playing in next month’s World Cup were over, was spotted leaving the Stamford Bridge pitch in tears.

Confirming that the Frenchman, who injured his thigh, would not play again for the Red Devils before November’s World Cup in Qatar, manager Erik Ten Hag, as quoted by MEN, said: “Rapha Varane isn’t in the squad, so he will be out, certainly until the World Cup, so we will not play in this block for Man United.

“I think so (he will be fit for the World Cup), but the prognosis, we have to wait and see how it develops, how his rehab develops.”

Although it remains unknown whether or not Varane will be fit in time to travel to Qatar with Les Bleus, the 29-year-old has posted a positive-looking update on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raphael Varane (@raphaelvarane)

