Real Madrid were close to signing Chelsea star during the summer but failed due to registration rules

Real Madrid were close to signing Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling during the summer but failed to do so due to registration rules.

Sterling signed for Chelsea during the summer transfer window from fellow Premier League club Manchester City. The England international played a pivotal role in City’s success over the years, but Pep Guardiola has decided to go in a different direction, offloading multiple players in order to bring in new talent.

It could have been a different story for Sterling, with a new report now claiming that he was close to a move abroad.

That report is from AS, who claim that Sterling was close to signing for Spanish giants Real Madrid, but registration rules permitted them from doing so.

Real Madrid are unable to register more than three non-EU players, with Eder Militao, Vinicius JR, and Rodrygo occupying their spots.

Now, the Brazilian trio have all been granted Spanish citizenship, meaning the three spots are now available, but unfortunately it didn’t happen in time to sign Sterling.

Despite not being able to control the matter, moving to Chelsea may have been better for Sterling’s development. The likes of Vinicius JR and Karim Benzema have been in fine form for Real Madrid, so his game time may have been limited in comparison to Chelsea.